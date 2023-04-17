KANE — The third and final installment of the Friends Memorial Library’s travel series is set to take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20.
Explore the beautiful scenery of Scotland by way of the Outlander Book Series with Ned and Lynda Karger, as presenters. The photos of Scotland are spectacular and having these two travelers share their experience is not something to miss.
Bring a friend, a partner, a spouse and enjoy the sites, learn about the culture and fun things to do, and see what Jamie and Claire, the main couple in the Outlander series, have been keeping to themselves.
Those familiar with the book series by Diana Gabaldon or the Starz network television series are already picturing the scenes. Outlander — book or film — casts an eerie and foggy, yet calm and green place, with old stone buildings and rolling hillsides. Imagine the ancient castles in the highlands, and taking a stroll along the royal mile, and maybe even a dance at Cèilidh; doesn’t it sound magical, absolutely breathtaking. As if the hills and stones are trying to pull the eye further into the scenery, the story that goes with the landscape is just as mesmerizing. If Outlander hasn’t been on your must read list, it should be.
Refreshments will be served.