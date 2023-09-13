Schuls

Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, helped Gary and Lynda Schul of Kane recognize their 60th wedding anniversary.

 Photo provided

Gary and Lynda Schul of Kane were presented with a citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary by state Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint. The couple was married Sept. 7, 1963, at Mount Tabor Lutheran Church in Kane. They said they have been blessed by two children and four grandchildren.

