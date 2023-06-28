The Bradford Area School Board met on Monday evening and due to the ongoing construction, the meeting was held via Zoom. The board accepted resignations from two members of the football coaching staff, as reported in the Tuesday edition of The Era; however, many other personnel have resigned as well.
Additional resignations that were accepted by the board on Monday included: Alyssa Osani, librarian at George G. Blaisdell Elementary School, effective June 30, following nine years of service; Susie Zimbardi, elementary teacher at GGB, effective June 1, 10 years of service; Kristian Miller, social studies teacher at Bradford Area High School, effective June 1, one year with the district; Lynette Eschrich, guidance secretary at BAHS, effective June 30, six years of service; Vicky Peterson, special education aide at BAHS, effective June 1, with 16 years in the district; Maddi Chaussard, English teacher at BAHS, effective June 1, 11 years of service; Sarah Baker, confidential secretary to the assistant superintendent, effective July 7, with 6.5 years of service to the students and staff of the district; Kimberli Clifford, elementary teacher at GGB, effective June 30, after two years.
Ten resignations, in total, were accepted, while three newly hired personnel were announced.
Hirings at the meeting included Jaclyn Nelson as social studies teacher at the high school at $46,636 to start; Alexandra Bennardi, 10-month secretary at the high school for 7.5 hours per day at $19.55 an hour; and Mariah Gow, elementary teacher at GGB, at $46,636 to start. Additionally, the following will be mentor teachers for the period 2023-2025: Michael Grady to Tessa Vendetti at Floyd C. Fretz Middle School and School Street Elementary School, and Anthony Doriguzzi to Jaclyn Nelson at BAHS.
One substitute support staff member, Kylie Donovan, was also approved.
The board also approved a list of lead teachers for the year: Pre-Kindergarten: Shannon Luzzi; Kindergarten: Nicole Cappello; 1st Grade: Sara Mason; 2nd Grade: Danielle Lewis; GGB Unified Arts: Amy Krepp; 3rd Grade: Rebecca Ward; 5th Grade: Stephanie Bradybaugh; School Street Unified Arts: Rebecca Hunter; Middle School Mathematics: Mary Gracey-Dalton; Middle School Science: Michele Backhus; Middle School English/Language Arts: Hannah Rivett; Middle School Social Studies: Ashlee Colwell; Middle School Unified Arts: Brigid Lundgren; Middle School Special Education: Meghan Lama-Cercone; High School Mathematics: Michael Leet; High School Social Studies: Anthony Doriguzzi; High School Arts: Marissa Golden; High School Special Education: Jennifer Barnes; High School Science: Peter Eckstrom; High School English: Terri Irwin; High School Career & Tech.: Matthew DeGolier; and High School Health & Physical Education: Lori Nuzzo. It was noted that there is not a lead teacher for 4th Grade listed yet, but was something that the others would take care of at the elementary school.
For paid supplemental positions, the following were named: Marching Band Director: Marissa Golden; Front Group (2 positions): Christopher Amidon and Emily Frederick; Cheerleading Advisor: Danielle O’Neil; Assistant Cheerleading Advisor: Jennifer Moore; Student Council (2 positions): Jennifer Barnes and Marisa Cleer; Yearbook Advisor: Dennis Morrisroe; Play Director (Musical Production): Andrew Dutko; Play Support Assistant (2 positions): Marissa Golden and Michael Grady; Play Director: Andrew Dutko; Freshman Class Advisor: Jason Blatchley; Sophomore Class Advisor: Robert Neumann; Junior Class advisor: Connor Frederick; Senior Class Advisor: Adria Stitt; Junior Class Prom: Marisa Cleer; Skills USA: Spencer Pehonsky; FCCLA: Kimberly Preston; National Honor Society: Jeffrey Weiss; National Technical Honor Society: Michele Jack; Key Club: John Golden; E-Sports Advisor (2 positions): David Ware and Colin Hirth; Emergency Services Club (2 positions): Matthew DeGolier and Anthony Doriguzzi; Middle School Student Council Advisor: Meghan Lama-Cercone; Head Middle School Cheerleading Advisor: Miranda DiStasio; Assistant Middle School Cheerleading Advisor: Nicole Sloan; and Middle School Yearbook Advisor: Katie Greene.
Coaches approved for employment, during the June meeting of the board, for the 2023-24 school year, pending adequate enrollment in their respective sport, are: Head Middle School Girls’ Soccer Coach: Matthew Gilligan; Assistant Middle School Girls’ Soccer Coach: Shane Chamberlain; Head Middle School Boys’ Soccer Coach: Louis Sokoly; Assistant Middle School Boys’ Soccer Coach: Benjamin Graham; Head JV Football Coach: Matthew DeGolier; Assistant Varsity Football Coach: Davis Redington; Volunteer Football Coaches: Austen Davis, Bryce Williams, and Randy Ruffner; Volunteer Varsity Tennis Coach: Arick Close; Volunteer Girls’ Golf Coach: Matthew Colwell; Volunteer Boys’ Golf Coach: Jeffery Sambol; and Volunteer Girls’ Soccer Coach: Travis Cowburn.