Heckathorn

STAN HECKATHORN

It was on the anniversary of the death of her husband, Stan, that Lynn Heckathorn ’78-’86 came up with an idea to create a scholarship at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford in his memory.

She and her daughter, Debi Delach ’96, established the Stanley C. Heckathorn Memorial Scholarship for students pursuing any field of study.

