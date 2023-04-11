The Era’s Assistant Managing Editor Marcie Schellhammer has been named a finalist in the 2023 Golden Quill competition.
The annual contest, held by the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania, recognizes professional and student excellence in written, photographic, illustration, broadcast, audio, video and digital journalism in Western Pennsylvania and nearby counties in Ohio and West Virginia.
Schellhammer is a finalist for Excellence in Written Journalism for a traditional feature story “‘Postcard Man’ seeking more cards.”
Winners will be announced at the Golden Quill Awards presentation on May 30, at the Rivers Casino Event Center in Pittsburgh.
A graduate of Otto-Eldred High School and the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, she has been with The Era since 2001.
She has been honored by the Pennsylvania News Media Association and Pennsylvania Associated Press Media Editors with 11 professional awards, three for columns and eight for reporting. This is her second time being selected as a Quill finalist.
She and her daughter, Emily, live in Bradford.