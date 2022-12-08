Two communities, built in 1971, have been given the go-ahead for major renovations.
South Center and Brookline Court, two communities managed by the McKean County Redevelopment & Housing Authority, have been waiting for all the pieces to fall into place and the construction project to finally get started — and now it has.
The focus of the project is three-fold: rehabilitation, preservation and modernization.
SOTA Construction is due to break ground spring of 2023 with a completion schedule of 16 months.
Residents will not be displaced during the rehabilitation project, explained Alcherrie Williams, executive director of the McKean County Housing & Redevelopment Authorities. Normal turnover of residents is expected, which assists in ensuring those who remain in residence have somewhere to live throughout the duration of the project.
The team is planning to use a checkerboard concept. Units in both complexes that had residents who moved out in recent weeks were not re-rented. This is the first step in the process for the Authority, getting 20 units ready to be renovated when the project breaks ground this spring.
Each complex, from the outside to the inside, has had an energy audit completed and will be constructed with energy efficiency in mind, Williams explained. This means new roofs, windows, doors, and siding. Each unit will have a porch with a new facade.
“The scope of this project is huge. All units will be substantially rehabilitated with a goal to preserve both South Center (50 units), and Brookline Court (22 units) in total 72 units; it also includes modernization of the units, providing enhanced social services and community programs,” she said.
The interior of each unit includes updating all the appliances, cabinetry, mechanical work, paint, etc.
“And part of the funding we received adds an extra bonus, a community room,” Williams added. The community room will be constructed adjacent to the parking lot of the Bradford office. It will provide needed services for the residents of both complexes as well as planned activities.
Williams explained, “The community room will be new over here but not new to Bradford. There is a community room in the Bradford High Rise but adding one over here gives these residents a place to gather in a more convenient area, closer to home.”
There is also an upgrade to the water and sewer line, “it’s like a donation to the city,” said Williams. The Bradford Water Authority and Bradford Sanitary Authority had to sign off on the project and give permission for it to go through, but, according to Williams, the general contractor will decide who is doing the work.
“We are hoping to enhance the lives of our residents and the Bradford community as a whole,” Williams said. “Clean, safe, affordable housing for years to come — this is the vision.”
The $17 million project is fully funded. In 2021 the Authority received a $1 million Penn Homes Grant and, most recently, were approved for $11 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC).
LIHTC is an incentive for developers, in this case the McKean County Housing Authority, and investors to create and operate affordable housing. Under the program, a developer receives federal income tax credits over a 10 year period in exchange for acquiring, rehabbing, or newly constructing rental housing for low-income individuals and then operating the project under LIHTC guidelines. In short, Williams added, “Investors buy the tax credits which creates equity for the developer — us. There is no cost to the taxpayers here.”
They also received a mix of funding, $5 million in total, from Northwest Bank, Cattaraugus Bank, and their own budget.
The McKean County Redevelopment & Housing Authority is thankful to all who helped make this possible. It has been a long process, starting with a vision in 2017 and finally coming to fruition.
The McKean County Redevelopment & Housing Authority strives to promote sustainable communities where families, individuals, the elderly, and those with special needs have access to quality, affordable housing. Housing and resources throughout McKean County are available.
For more information, contact Williams at (814) 887-5563, or visit the website at www.mckeancountyhousing.com
In Bradford, the Housing Authority manages the Bradford High Rise, South Center, and Brookline Court communities.
Brookline/South Center Apartments are family units located on Brookline Court, and South Center Street in Bradford. One to five-bedroom units at these sites, some of which are accessible units, are within walking distance to the city center and fall within the Bradford Area School District.
The Authority does not have an affiliation with BCRR (Kiwanis Court) or Emery Towers, though Williams noted she understands the confusion.