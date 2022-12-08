South Center and Brookline Court overhaul on the way

A rendering of what the South Center and Brookline Court units will look like by the end of the major construction project set to begin.

 Image provided

Two communities, built in 1971, have been given the go-ahead for major renovations.

South Center and Brookline Court, two communities managed by the McKean County Redevelopment & Housing Authority, have been waiting for all the pieces to fall into place and the construction project to finally get started — and now it has.

