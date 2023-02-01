HARRISBURG — As we approach Valentine’s Day, AARP Pennsylvania is warning all residents to be on high alert for romance scams. These scams, which often occur through online dating websites, social media, or over the phone, involve criminals posing as potential romantic partners to gain the trust of unsuspecting victims.

“Scammers prey on people looking for love and companionship,” said David Kalinoski, who leads the AARP Pennsylvania Consumer Issues Task Force. “They use emotional appeals to get victims to send money, personal information, or even gifts.”

