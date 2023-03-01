HARRISBURG – With the arrival of spring break, many Pennsylvanians are looking forward to a well-deserved vacation. Unfortunately, scammers are also looking to take advantage of unsuspecting travelers. That’s why AARP Pennsylvania is warning all Keystone State residents to be aware of common travel scams and take steps to protect themselves.

One of the most common scams involves offers of heavily discounted travel packages that seem too good to be true. These offers often require payment in advance, and when the time comes to travel, the promised accommodations and activities may not be available. Sometimes, travelers arrive at their destination only to find that the hotel or resort they booked doesn’t even exist.

