PlayMonster selects SBU professor as illustrator

Pictured are the first three titles in a new series of children’s books, for the toy company PlayMonster, illustrated by Heather Harris, a faculty member at St. Bonaventure.

 Photo submitted

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y., — Heather Harris, assistant professor and director of the master’s program in communication in St. Bonaventure University’s Jandoli School of Communication, has been selected by the toy company PlayMonster to illustrate a series of six children’s books launching this Christmas.

Harris, the author and illustrator of five children’s picture books, was invited to participate in a national jury process from a pool of children’s illustrators and was selected to create the illustrations for a series of six books that translate the characters and world of PlayMonster’s newest toy line into picture books that focus on developmental learning.

