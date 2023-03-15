WASHINGTON — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has released new findings from a commissioned study on the Total Addressable Market (TAM) of small business exporters in America.

Among the key findings from the study is new data, based on recent business surveys, that places the number of exporting small businesses at 1.3 million – an almost fivefold increase over the estimates previously published by the federal government. Furthermore, the research places the potential market size, or total addressable market, at over 2.6 million small businesses, representing 42 percent of all small employer businesses.

