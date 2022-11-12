The signs have been cropping up around town — “Save Our Hospital.”
The committee has 500 of the signs available, at a suggested donation of $5 each to offset printing costs.
Updated: November 12, 2022 @ 3:44 pm
On Sunday from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., committee members will be in the big parking lot downtown right next to Festival Way distributing these signs to Bradford area residents.
“Anyone unable to pick up a sign in person, can visit our Facebook page and request your sign be delivered right to your home or business. You can even pay online,” said Marty Wilder, one of the group’s organizers.
“It’s time to increase our visibility and send the message that our community needs and deserves a full-service hospital!”
She continued, “If there is a demand, we might have a second distribution in the near future. We also plan to place signs along the main thoroughfares in the Bradford area.”
Wilder said while the Save Our Hospital committee has been out of the spotlight lately, “the members are working behind the scenes to support the hospital while we consider various options for our entire health-care system.”
The group was created shortly after services were severely curtailed at the Bradford Regional Medical Center early in 2020, leaving an emergency room, outpatient services, and 10 fully-staffed beds.
