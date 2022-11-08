SALAMANCA, N.Y. — HO! HO! HO! The holidays are fast approaching and there's no better way to get into the spirit than by spending some time in Allegany State Park. Join the Environmental Education Department on Saturday, Dec. 3 for a fun, festive, family event — Saturday with Santa.
The big day starts at 11 a.m. in the Red House area of the park. Stop to hang a couple of ornaments on the big tree in the Red House Administration Building, write a letter to Santa and have some cookies and hot chocolate. Camp Allegany, site of Santa’s Workshop, will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Make crafts, design buttons, play games, take pictures in the festive photo booth, take part in the Allegany State Park Historical Society coloring contest, and eat lots of cookies and hot chocolate.
The Red House Picnic Area Shelter will become a winter wonderland to make Santa feel at home during his short break from duties at the North Pole. He will be greeting and taking photos with children from noon to 3 p.m. At Camp Allegany the announcement of the coloring contest winner will be held at 2:45 p.m.
The Friends of Allegany State Park and the Allegany State Park Historical Society will be on hand to introduce folks to their organizations. Light refreshments and snacks will be provided by Friends of Allegany State Park.
In this, the season of giving, Allegany State Park staff are asking event participants to bring non-perishable food items and/or an unwrapped toy to be donated to a local food pantry and Toys for Tots.
For more information, contact the Environmental Education/ Recreation Department at (716) 354-6232 or email Randall.abbott@parks.ny.gov