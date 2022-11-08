SALAMANCA, N.Y. — HO! HO! HO! The holidays are fast approaching and there's no better way to get into the spirit than by spending some time in Allegany State Park. Join the Environmental Education Department on Saturday, Dec. 3 for a fun, festive, family event — Saturday with Santa.

The big day starts at 11 a.m. in the Red House area of the park. Stop to hang a couple of ornaments on the big tree in the Red House Administration Building, write a letter to Santa and have some cookies and hot chocolate. Camp Allegany, site of Santa’s Workshop, will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Make crafts, design buttons, play games, take pictures in the festive photo booth, take part in the Allegany State Park Historical Society coloring contest, and eat lots of cookies and hot chocolate.

