It’s too early to get the garden ready and there is nothing on television worth watching — so, what to do, what to do.

The Salvation Army’s Glue Gun Warriors present “Let’s Get Crafty,” the first of, hopefully, many events where craft enthusiasts can meet for an entire day while raising funds for a great cause at the same time. Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with in-person registration at 8:30 a.m., join in the fun and bring a friend.

