It’s too early to get the garden ready and there is nothing on television worth watching — so, what to do, what to do.
The Salvation Army’s Glue Gun Warriors present “Let’s Get Crafty,” the first of, hopefully, many events where craft enthusiasts can meet for an entire day while raising funds for a great cause at the same time. Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with in-person registration at 8:30 a.m., join in the fun and bring a friend.
This inaugural event is open to both men and women, aged 18 and over. All crafting supplies will be provided for the three activities that are planned.
For $40 per person, make it a date. Lunch is included in the price of the registration.
Participants will make cards, modge podge a wood craft, and make some jewelry to wear. Instructors are volunteers, and they include Ruth Wagner, Kathy Wagner, Tracy Schoonover, Tina Hallock, Arleen Shick and Major Kristen Means.
Proceeds benefit the work of the Salvation Army in Bradford, and there will be no refunds of the registration fee. If there is inclement weather, the fundraiser may be rescheduled. Additionally, if registered but unable to attend, registrations can be transferred to another person.
No glue guns will be needed for this event.