OLEAN, N.Y. — Santa and Mrs. Claus are Back in Town!
Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Olean will host the ‘Visit with Santa’ at their newly built cottage in Olean’s Lincoln Park. The Claus’ will visit with the children from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Dec. 7 and 14.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be inside the cottage at Lincoln Park. Families will visit with the holiday couple through the windows at the cottage. GOACC has placed a tree-lined path as well as holiday cones for all to maintain a line while waiting for their turn with the couple.
A mailbox, created by families of the EvenStart program, is placed by Santa’s Cottage in Lincoln Park. Santa is encouraging all children to write a letter to Santa and place it in the mailbox.
Also, visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus in Allegany at their WNY Chalet during the following dates: Dec. 8, and 15 all from 6 to 8 p.m.; and afternoon visit Dec. 10 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Also, Christmas in Allegany in collaboration with St. Bonaventure University will have a Sensational Santa at the house in Allegany on December 13th. This event is specifically designed for families of children with disabilities including but not limited to: Autism Spectrum Disorder, Down Syndrome, Attention Deficit Disorder, or other developmental delays. Call the Village office at 716-373-1460.