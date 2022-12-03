OLEAN, N.Y. — Santa and Mrs. Claus are Back in Town!

Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Olean will host the ‘Visit with Santa’ at their newly built cottage in Olean’s Lincoln Park. The Claus’ will visit with the children from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Dec. 7 and 14.

