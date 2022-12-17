Santa Claus, and friends, will be making a featured stop in Historic Downtown Bradford from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday at Veterans Square, sponsored by the Downtown Bradford Business District Authority (DBBDA).
“The DBBDA has a long history of making sure Santa gets to town,” explained Sarah Matzner, Main/Elm Street Coordinator. “We’ve done photos with Santa, the Santa Claus is Coming Through Town event and this year, we’re excited to try out, Train Rides with Santa.”
Santa will be greeting families, listening to Christmas wishes and taking rides on a trackless train during the three hour long event. To spread a bit of extra holiday cheer, Shane Oschman, executive director of the City of Bradford’s Office of Economic and Community Development, will be visiting the event with a large group of Christmas carolers. The Bradford Area High School Volunteer Club will also be serving hot cocoa and cookies for sale, with all sales to benefit a local organization.
“I just want to thank the DBBDA for doing so much for our community,” said Oschman. “We have such a warm and welcoming town and part of that is how the DBBDA promotes inclusion and sponsors events. This is why we should support our local businesses — because they support us right back!”
Additionally, this activity is weather dependent. The trackless train cannot operate during significant snowfall. Should significant weather dampen the fun in Veterans Square, the DBBDA will escort Santa through town with music and more.
“We ask for attendees to be patient as this is our first year running this event and working with a new company out of Erie, Pa., to rent the trackless train,” said Matzner.
For a view of the train which will be operating in Veterans Square on Monday evening, a video has been uploaded under the Discussion portion of the Facebook Event page.