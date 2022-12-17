Santa Claus, and friends, will be making a featured stop in Historic Downtown Bradford from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday at Veterans Square, sponsored by the Downtown Bradford Business District Authority (DBBDA).

“The DBBDA has a long history of making sure Santa gets to town,” explained Sarah Matzner, Main/Elm Street Coordinator. “We’ve done photos with Santa, the Santa Claus is Coming Through Town event and this year, we’re excited to try out, Train Rides with Santa.”

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos