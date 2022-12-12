Looking for a way to visit with the big guy and not have to bake cookies this year?
The Lafayette Township Volunteer Fire Department is hosting Drive Thru Visits with Santa from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, December 17 at the fire hall on State Route 59.
While there, visit the Cookie House and buy homemade cookies. Many varieties will be on hand to choose from. Mix and match your favorites. Cookies will be sold for $8 per pound.
All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Lafayette Township Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.