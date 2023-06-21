Plans for an emergency measure for American Refining Group were reviewed by Bradford Sanitary Authority at Tuesday’s meeting.
The preliminary design plan was for a fixed boom deployment system that would be installed on Sanitary Authority property near the Tunungwant Creek. Steve Disney, authority executive director, said, “This would consist of ARG installing a storage container which would store absorbent booms and equipment to be deployed in case of an accidental petroleum product release from the ARG Refinery operations. The proposed design also includes equipment to quickly deploy the booms across the creek bed. Additional questions have been formulated regarding this project and are being proposed to ARG officials.”
Also at the meeting, authority members heard an update on ongoing issues with the pollutant discharge permits for the treatment plant. The Environmental Protection Agency has accepted the authority’s local limits evaluation, and contributing municipalities have up to four months to approve the permits. To date, only Bradford and Foster townships have given approvals.
Disney said contracts for 165,000 board feet of timber have been executed. The sale will focus on 106,000 board feet of White Ash which will eventually be destroyed by the Emerald Ash Borer. Klondike Timber received the bid in the amount of $86,561.00 and has processed payment in full to the Authority. Work is expected to begin within two weeks.
He also explained that the authority has entered into an internship agreement with Slippery Rock University.
“We’re partnering with students majoring in degrees such as public health, environmental sciences and environmental and occupational health,” Disney said, explaining this round will start in two to three weeks and last 120 hours.
“Our industry struggles with students that want to develop careers in wastewater and water industry and the Authority hopes this will enhance opportunities for students to come into this field,” he continued. “Job shadowing duties would include the wastewater plant lab, WWTP operations, and field work consisting of the assessments, GIS, and televising underground assets.”
Disney also gave an update on issues with the digester, explaining some water infiltration had been found through the concrete roof at the digester. A concrete sealant sample was applied two weeks ago. Wet testing has not provided acceptable results, as water infiltration has continued. More product investigation will be required to find an acceptable sealant.
“We have noticed some roof issues over top of the break room area on the phase 3 roof,” he said. “The insulation is popping/curling up due to the glue not holding tight and the fasteners not holding. Gannett Fleming is contacting the general contractor Hickes for a site inspection.”
Disney gave an update on the system assessments as well. So far this year, testing on a total of 13,208 lineal feet of sanitary sewer have been completed including 29 manholes. In the stormwater system, a total of 14,446 lineal feet have been completed including 134 catch basins and 45 manholes.