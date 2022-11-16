Bradford Sanitary Authority and Mortimer’s Excavating personnel have joined the ranks of those who have been targeted by drive-by “shootings” with Orbeez water beads.

At Tuesday’s meeting of Bradford Sanitary Authority, Executive Director Steve Disney said, “Two employees from the Sanitary Authority working on North Center Street and two employees from Mortimer’s Excavating working on East Main Street were all targets.”

