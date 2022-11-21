Not only has the Red Kettle Campaign already started in Bradford, but the Salvation Army has also set aside a couple of days to get some holiday decoration shopping started as well.
The National Red Kettle Campaign traditionally starts on Thanksgiving Day, but Major David Means, from the local church, said Bradford begins a week early because sometimes filling in the volunteer slots can be difficult.
This year’s fundraising goal is steep at $38,500. And some may wonder where this money goes.
“It stays here, in Bradford,” said Means. “This year we will serve 90 families who have signed up for Thanksgiving food baskets. Each one has a turkey and all the sides. Then those 90 families are already signed up for a Christmas basket. And, we will be taking additional orders for families who need holiday meals. The Christmas baskets have ham and all the sides of the holiday.”
To sign up for a Christmas basket, bring a form of identification and proof of income during business hours and the office will get you signed up.
He explained that there are more families signed up this year but not quite as many as there were before the pandemic.
“Families are starting to experience the higher cost of food now, and so are we. But we are here to make sure everyone has a meal. It is a priority for us,” said Means.
Bell ringers are always needed and if anyone wants to help, call the Salvation Army from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday to sign up. Kettles are located at both entrances of Walmart, at Tops, and at Save A Lot.
Another piece supporting the Red Kettle Campaign this year is the Thrift-mas fundraiser. Area residents are invited to shop at the Christmas Thrift Shop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3 to help raise money for the campaign.
The Thrift-mas will feature all things related to Christmas decor, said Means. They have trees, bulbs, house decorations, and more. It is a cash only event, leave the credit cards and checkbooks at home.
If not interested in shopping, but would rather donate some decorations, drop off between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday until Dec. 1. The Christmas Thrift Shop will be happy to have more.
Finally, it is cold outside. And if anyone missed the winter weather outdoor wear giveaway that Destinations-Bradford held recently, don’t worry. All the gear that remained is available at the Salvation Army for those who need it. Every Thursday, except Thanksgiving, is a free clothing give away day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Means said, “There are 30 to 50 people in here each week. If it folds, we take it. And if we have it, others are welcome to take it.”
The Salvation Army is located at 111 Jackson Ave.