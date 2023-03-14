The Board of Supervisors entered another packed room Monday night to discuss matters concerning residents in Bradford Township, including the full cost so far of the East Warren Road Bridge replacement, the sale of township equipment, purchasing of a sewer camera, and other related issues.

Supervisors Laree Sue Behan, Mark Cline, and Steve Mascho unanimously agreed to replace the engine in a Ford 550 truck used by the road crew, at an approximate cost of $22,000 to $25,000, rather than replace the engine and trade it in on either a used or new truck. The estimates for the replacement, per Behan, were provided by Fairway Ford and Falconi, “both were in the same range,” Behan stated.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social