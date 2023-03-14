The Board of Supervisors entered another packed room Monday night to discuss matters concerning residents in Bradford Township, including the full cost so far of the East Warren Road Bridge replacement, the sale of township equipment, purchasing of a sewer camera, and other related issues.
Supervisors Laree Sue Behan, Mark Cline, and Steve Mascho unanimously agreed to replace the engine in a Ford 550 truck used by the road crew, at an approximate cost of $22,000 to $25,000, rather than replace the engine and trade it in on either a used or new truck. The estimates for the replacement, per Behan, were provided by Fairway Ford and Falconi, “both were in the same range,” Behan stated.
The East Warren Road Bridge has cost the township, so far, $840,758.63 as of the end of February. When asked if this total included the litigation still ongoing, Behan responded, “this is everything.”
However, later the agenda noted a request for three quotes for a crane at the site, which means the project is going to be up and running again soon — and the cost will increase as well.
In a brief discussion about the crane quotes, Mascho noted that Owen Beachy had already submitted an amount from one company via email to the township. Secretary Susan Gibiser quickly broke in and stated that Beachy was only showing what the amount could be and that it was higher than expected; Beachy wanted more quotes to be sure the township had done all it needed to, she said.
The quotes for the crane will be opened during the April meeting, even though Behan had stated earlier in the meeting that quotes do not get opened, bids do.
The email Beachy sent to Gibiser also conveyed that other items would be needed at the site and Gibiser appeared to be tasked with providing the information.
One question that was asked at the beginning of the meeting was when the minutes for 2023 would be available on the township website. Cline’s response was, “when she (referring to Gibiser) gets time, she is busier than you know.”
Another piece of equipment, a Bros SP-4000 (Roller), was the topic of hot debate for a while among the supervisors. Mascho stated the machine should be repaired and kept by the township, “giving it up for this, for $1,500, it runs,” he said. But Behan insisted that the machine had been sitting for 10 years, and said, “it needs reverse. All I have heard is that there is too much junk, so I’m taking care of it.” Mascho disagreed, “we need that Roller for the roads that haven’t been done — because we have been doing bridges.”
The motion to accept the offer from Sullivan Township, Tioga County to purchase the Roller for $1,500 was made and the votes cast, two to one vote, to sell.
It is important to note, this machine was put out to bid on Municibid only. There were no posted public advertisements in the newspaper. When this was questioned during the meeting, Behan and Gibiser stated there was no need to put a notice in the paper because it had been announced at the February meeting. The township solicitor Tony Alifieri stated he would need to check on this more.
No bids were received for another piece of equipment the township was attempting to unload. The 1989 Ethnyrc Stone Chipper was announced in the newspaper. The supervisors stated they will most likely take this in as scrap. Behan suggested one company would haul it for around $300 but Mascho has another contact who will haul for no cost but did not want to disclose the source until he had more information. The township hopes to recover about $3,000.
A sewer camera purchase was tabled after the supervisors heard from resident and local business owner Kerry Roslinski, who noted the homeowner or business would be responsible for the lateral lines running to the main line — not the township’s responsibility. He questioned the necessity of the equipment and asked that the supervisors understand the maintenance involved and real cost.
The township had received two quotes at approximately $9,000 each but agreed to table the purchase until speaking with the sewer department in more detail about their needs.
Alfieri addressed the residents at the end of the meeting about a concern with Behan voting on her spouse’s union contract. According to the solicitor, Behan was not in violation of the code of ethics because her family member was treated exactly the same as the others in receiving the raise that was of concern. Alfieri stated Behan did not need to file a written notice prior to her vote on this occasion.
The Concerned Citizens of Bradford Township will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at the Bradford Area Public Library, per resident Dan McCarthy.
The next Bradford Township Board of Supervisors meeting will be Monday, April 10 at 7 p.m.