SALAMANCA, N.Y. — The Salamanca Class of 2025 has made the choice to give back to the community with a fundraiser this year.

The class would like to invite the public to participate in a shoe drive to raise funds for their class. Donations of gently worn, used and new shoes will be accepted from Nov. 9 through Jan. 7, 2023 in many local stores in Salamanca and Sports Locker in Olean. The amount of money raised is determined by the total weight of the shoes collected.

