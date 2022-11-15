SALAMANCA, N.Y. — The Salamanca Class of 2025 has made the choice to give back to the community with a fundraiser this year.
The class would like to invite the public to participate in a shoe drive to raise funds for their class. Donations of gently worn, used and new shoes will be accepted from Nov. 9 through Jan. 7, 2023 in many local stores in Salamanca and Sports Locker in Olean. The amount of money raised is determined by the total weight of the shoes collected.
All donated shoes will be redistributed to micro enterprise partners through Funds2Orgs, and used in developing nations for impoverished people to start their own businesses and provide shoes for individuals living in third world countries.
In the US alone, over 600 million pairs of shoes are thrown away per year. By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to the Salamanca Class of 2025 these shoes will be given a second chance to make a difference.
Any questions can be directed to Jennifer Hawkins, class of 2025 advisor, at (716) 945-2404 ext. 6453.