PORT ALLEGANY — The S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library has scheduled events throughout the entire month of April in celebration and recognition of National Library Week, from April 23 through April 29.
Starting at 8:30 a.m. today, the library will host a Building Fun(d) 5K Run and Fun Walk. Folks are encouraged to come out and support their library by participating in the Building Fun(d) 5K Run or Fun Walk. Run, walk, bike, scoot or skate to raise money for the library’s Building Fund. Race Day registration for the run will be from 8:30 until 8:45 a.m.
Then at 6 p.m. on Thursday, the library has planned an E-Reader Class. During this class, participants will learn how to access the library’s free ebooks, e-audiobooks, e-magazines, and videos on their e-reader devices (Kindle, iPad, tablet, smartphone, laptop, computer, etc). The Seneca Library District OverDrive platform and Libby App are available to McKean County residents who live in a municipality that supports a state-aided library. This class will be taught by Library Director, Mary Grace Collier-Kisler. Attendees are encouraged to bring their e-reader device to this class.
Wednesday, April 12 is DEAR Day when folks are encouraged to find a quiet spot in the library to Drop Everything And Read — DEAR. DEAR Day is a national celebration of reading designed to remind families to make reading a priority activity in their lives.
The next day, Thursday, April 13 the library will host Bunco Night, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Grab a partner and get registered as a team of two to join in on the fun. Register by calling (814) 642-9210. There will be pizza, beverages and small prizes (no alcohol). This is a free event which is open to all ages.
At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19 the library will host PA One Book Story Hour for children and adults. Families are encouraged to attend Story Hour at the library for stories, a craft and free playtime.
Then at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 the library will offer Book Buddies Book Club. The book club will be discussing Mother May I by Joshilyn Jackson. Book Buddies is open to adults age 18 and older. Copies of the book are currently on loan at the library or via the Libby App.
Monday, April 24 through Saturday, April 29 is the big week for the library in celebration of National Library Week they will be hosting:
- Food For Fine$ Week: Every non-perishable food item or bath and body hygiene item donated takes $1 off of a library fine or a minor child’s library fine. Food items will be donated to local food pantries. Hygiene items will be donated to the Port Allegany High School’s Gator Closet.
- Chalk the Walk: Decorate the library’s sidewalk with chalk. Leave messages on favorite books and authors, draw favorite children’s book characters, or just leave a message about library love!
- Stamp Up Your Library: Donate postage stamps to the library to alleviate the cost of mailing library correspondence.
- April 25 is National Library Workers Day: Stop in and tell the library staff how much their hard work is appreciated.
- April 28 is Library Patron Appreciation Day: “We appreciate YOU! Come into the library for free beverages and snacks.”
- April 28 and April 29 the library will hold the Friends of the Library Book Sale in the Community Room.