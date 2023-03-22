Rybicki MUG

Detroit poet John Rybicki

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — Saint Bonaventure University will host poet John Rybicki of Detroit, Mich. for a reading at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, in the Athletics Hall of Fame Room in the Reilly Center.

The event is free and open to the public; refreshments will be served at 5:15 p.m., prior to the reading.

