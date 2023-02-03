PORT ALLEGANY — The S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library will host the one mile Building FUN(d) 5K Run or Fun Walk from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 1 at the S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library at 201 E Maple Street. Run, walk, bike, scoot or skate to raise money for the library’s Building Fund! Pre-register by March 1, 2023 to receive an event T-shirt. The fun run will start and end at the library. From 8:15 to 8:45 a.m. on April 1 Race Day Registration will be held for all individuals who weren’t pre-registered. Pre-registration T-shirt pick up will also be available during this time frame. Then at 9 a.m. the race begins with the run. The walk follows closely after, beginning at 9:15 a.m. Refreshments will be available after the race. The red cardinal on the event logo is in memorial of Sue Rankin, beloved employee and Friend of the library. Registration Fees are $35 for adults, age 19 and up, and $15 for students, age 6 to 18 ($0 with a business sponsorship) and children under five years old are free. Students can call the library to see if a sponsorship is available for them before registering. Event T-shirts must be ordered by Wednesday, March 1. T-shirts are not available after March 1. Businesses and organizations who donate $35 by March 1, will have their name printed on the back of the event T-shirt. Businesses and organizations may also opt to donate $15 as a student sponsorship to defer the cost of the event for a student who wishes to participate. Registration forms are available now in the library or via the following Google link: https://forms.gle/fvJx1JgVRMSw1Gga6 Payment in the library can be made with cash or check, or the Google Form allows electronic payment. If a business or organization is interested in sponsoring the Building Fun(d) 5K or Fun Walk, contact Mary Grace Collier-Kisler at the library by calling (814) 642-9210 or emailing her at swsmith@swsmithlibrary.org.
