Bradford’s rumor mill was churning at a fast pace on Monday with whispers of the possible resignation of Bradford Mayor James McDonald.
When contacted by The Era, McDonald said, “For now, I’d like to address the rumors by saying to everyone that everything will be explained at Tuesday night’s council meeting.”
The City Council will convene its regular monthly meeting at 7 o’clock tonight.
It is important to note that if the mayor of a city chooses to resign before the end of his or her elected term then the city’s deputy mayor would move into the mayor’s position, until the next election cycle.
What this means for Bradford is that Tom Riel, former mayor and current deputy mayor as well as City Council member, is next in line for the role. If McDonald were to step down, Riel would step back into, at least temporarily, the position of Bradford’s mayor. Riel would hold the seat until the November election in 2023.
McDonald, a long-time resident of McKean County and graduate of Otto-Eldred High School, has served as mayor of Bradford since his election to the position as a write-in candidate in November 2019. He unseated Riel, who had held the seat for 12 years, by just 11 votes.
One of the highlights of McDonald’s administration was his work with Police Chief Mike Ward to bring a K-9 officer back into the fold of the City’s police force, for the first time in 40 years. K-9 officer Duke was welcomed to the City of Bradford Police in June.
Another highlight of his administration, there were no tax increases in the city for both 2020 and 2021.