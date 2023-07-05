WORK: Are you one of the millions who, according to the dictionary, compulsively works hard and long hours? Do you find it almost impossible to put work down — even though it is causing a rift in your relationships (personal or professional) or causing health concerns?
Today is National Workaholic Day. Use this day as a reminder of the more important aspects of life: family, friends, pets, health, happiness. Consider taking a few hours off, or the whole day if you can. Call it a mental health day, because that really is what is needed. Don’t do any work. Relax and watch something silly on whatever streaming service you have, garden, do anything except work. At the end of it all, you’ll want to look back and appreciate the time you spent with those who truly love you, explains National Today’s website.
According to the webpage, the work environment has changed throughout history. For instance, some in the 16th century thought of work as a benefit to the whole of society and continued this belief for hundreds of years. Others tied work with their religious faith, with the belief that the better work on Earth the more reward they would receive in heaven.
Fast forward to the 1950s, when younger workers followed rules and were eager to please. By 1968, the term “workaholics” was coined by Rodney Dangerfield, a comedian who was describing his alcoholic father who used the bottle to cope with work stress.
For more information about this celebration, visit National Today at https://nationaltoday.com/national-workaholics-day/