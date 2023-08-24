WHAT A DAY, MONTH. Today is quite an interesting day in history. Spanning centuries, how in the world did all of this happen on this date?
“On this day, the printing of the Gutenberg Bible was completed, Thomas Edison patented the motion picture camera, and Ukraine declared itself independent from the Soviet Union. Aug. 24 also marks National Waffle Day,” according to NationalToday.com.
Mount Vesuvius erupted, Amelia Earhart took off on the first female solo non-stop flight across the U.S., Pete Rose was banned from baseball and Pluto lost its planet status. It is also National Knife Day, Internaut Day — a day celebrating those who “either have played some role in the construction of the internet, an operator of the internet, or one who is a fully capable user of the internet,” per daysoftheyear.com
Before the month ends, we have to mention National Catfish Month. Days of the Year has a recipe similar to one that a staff member remembers from childhood: Rinse catfish filets under cold water; better yet, put the catfish to soak in buttermilk for one hour, rinse, dry with paper towels.
In a tray, pour milk over the catfish. In another tray, combine 1 cup of cornmeal, 3 teaspoons of salt, 1 teaspoon of pepper and 1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper. Remove filets from milk and coat in cornmeal mixture. Let dry 5 minutes.
Next, in a large skillet, heat the oil and butter on medium to high heat. Cook 5 to 7 minutes on each side, until golden brown, drain off excess oil, let cool a few minutes, serve.