WATERSHED: An editorial published in The Bradford Era in recent weeks called for action in Pennsylvania to help clean up and protect the Chesapeake Bay.
Even if you don’t operate a farm or hold office, you, too, can contribute to this effort via the Penn State Extension Master Watershed Steward program, “established to strengthen local capacity for management and protection of watersheds, streams and rivers, by educating and empowering volunteers across the commonwealth.”
Even if you don’t live in a part of the state that would impact the Bay, you would be contributing to improved local waters — in your own backyard.
The extension’s fourth annual Native Tree and Shrub Sale, the watershed program’s fall fundraiser, lets residents choose among 28 native trees and shrubs for pickup from one of 22 sites across the state. McKean County’s pickup will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Smethport office, 17129 Route 6. The sale is running now through Aug. 27; specify your pickup location when you place your order.
According to the extension website, “stewards plant trees to intercept and infiltrate stormwater, stabilize soils and filter pollutants. Whether you’re seeking trees for privacy, foliage, shade, attracting pollinators, or just want something beautiful to look at, we have a variety of trees and shrubs that will meet your needs and make a nice addition to your property!”
Trees/shrubs will be in one-, two- or three-gallon containers and are guaranteed to be healthy at pickup. Consider above- and below-ground utilities and mature growth size when choosing a tree. Call 811 before you dig.