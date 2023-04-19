VOLUNTEERS. Not the football team.
It’s National Volunteer Week. First, a thank you to all those in the community who give their time to others — it means more than you know to so many. Your impact brightens the day of people who are down, helps those in need, and shows children there are caring adults in the world.
Volunteers are heroes. And the American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania recognizes more than 275,000 Red Cross volunteers who serve their communities by responding to thousands of disasters of all sizes; supporting the collection of blood to help patients receive the critical care they need; supporting members of the military and their families; helping communities prepare for emergencies around the globe and much more.
They also provided food, shelter, and comfort to over 8,000 in the state in emergency situations last year. Locally, the Red Cross volunteers offered lifesaving skills and other training.
But the need for more volunteers is great. If one of these opportunities is something for you, visit the website below:
- Disaster Action Team Member: be a source of refuge and support when it’s needed most. From home fires to storms, unexpected emergencies happen every day, but you can help as a Red Cross volunteer.
- Shelter Services: Support the day-to-day activities within an emergency shelter by helping with reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information or other areas within a shelter. Free online training will be provided.
- Disaster Health Services: These valuable volunteers use their professional skills as licensed healthcare providers to deliver hands-on care to people in shelters. There is also a need for Mental Health Services volunteers.
Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to get started today. Training is free, but the hope you provide as a Red Cross volunteer to people in need is priceless.