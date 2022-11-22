TRAVEL: AAA is predicting 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving.

This is a 1.5% increase over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. This year is projected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking in 2000 — 2005 and 2019 were the busiest years for travel. The Thanksgiving holiday travel period is defined as the five-day period from Wednesday, November 23 to Sunday, November 27.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos