TOMATOES! Is your garden overflowing with beautiful red orbs this summer? Have you already given away as many as your neighbors and co-workers will take?
How about some favorite recipes, for something other than red sauce, to take a few fruits off your counter.
Baked Tomatoes — hmm, sounds yummy!
Wash and slice six large tomatoes and place on a greased baking sheet. Leave some space between the slices. You want to roast, not steam, this dish.
Mix together a quarter teaspoon of oregano or Italian seasoning, a quarter cup of grated cheese (parmesan is really good here), and one and a half cups of breadcrumbs. A dash of red pepper flakes is a nice touch if you need a bit of heat. Sprinkle the mix evenly over the slices. Then, top with your favorite shredded cheese.
Bake in an oven preheated to 350 degrees, for 10 to 15 minutes or until the tomatoes soften. Serve hot.
Cucumber and Tomato Salad — for a hot day!
Slice up two large cukes and two large tomatoes. Then chop six green onions. Put it all into a large bowl. In a small bowl, mix the following: a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar, a half-cup of sour cream, one teaspoon of sugar and a dash each of ketchup, soy sauce and Worcestershire sauce. Pour mixture over veggies, cover and chill for at least two hours before serving.
Bruschetta — oh, my!
Chop six ripe tomatoes and a quarter cup fresh basil, mix with half a cup parmesan cheese, a touch of black pepper and a tablespoon of sun-dried pesto. On toasted French bread, brushed with olive oil and sprinkled with garlic salt, spoon mixture and enjoy.