TODAY: It’s Crackers Over the Keyboard Day!
According to Nationaltoday.com, “Crackers Over The Keyboard Day is celebrated with much enthusiasm every year on Aug. 28. This snack is so humble yet so versatile. It does not matter whether you eat them plain or with dips, they are equally delicious. Now on this day, you can eat them without worrying right over your keyboard while working. Don’t worry if you are a clean freak, you can simply dust off your keyboard and get rid of crumbs after you have finished taking part in this quirky celebration.”
Not sold on that one? How about National Bow Tie Day?
“National Bow Tie Day, on Aug. 28, is the one and only holiday dedicated to everyone’s favorite underrated accessory. It’s the perfect day to dig out your favorite bow tie and parade it around town to show everyone just how dapper and sophisticated you are! Even if you pair it with jeans, you’re sure to look top-notch while wearing such a statement accessory. So, today, we celebrate these classic fashion devices and all the people that regularly choose to wear them.”
It’s also National Power Rangers Day.
“Do you know that it has been almost 30 years since Mighty Morphin Power Rangers was released for the first time? National Power Rangers Day was created by the hardcore fans of the Power Rangers to celebrate one of the most popular action shows on T.V., the Power Rangers. Fans celebrate this day by dressing up as their favorite Power Ranger and getting together with other fans for Power Ranger-themed parties.”
OK, this one might be more popular. It’s National Cherry Turnover Day! That’s a holiday we can get behind!