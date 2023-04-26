STORIES are told for many reasons or for no reason at all. Two holidays, sort of, are celebrated back-to-back that we think the community would like to be more informed of.
Today is National Library Outreach Day, a day to observe the Bookmobiles, bringing them back to life, and increasing literacy rates in communities across the country.
A bit of history, Bookmobiles were buses that brought free library books as a service since the early 19th century. The American School Library was one of the first traveling libraries. They would travel to rural towns and small communities so everyone could read new books, according to the American Library Association.
A decline in the 21st century to the service and, in part, because of petitioning for greener solutions for bookmobiles the day is now a celebration in appreciation for how library workers outreach to their communities.
National Library Outreach Day is sponsored by the American Library Association, in hopes to advocate for bookmobiles as an alternative resource. Books are important in helping educate people all over the world and give them the resources they need to learn.
April 27 is Tell A Story Day, which is a celebration of the art of oral storytelling in all of its many forms, whether it be fiction or nonfiction, a tall tale, or folklore. The stories can be told from memory or from a book.
What stories do you have to share today? Lots of people are interested in hearing them. Get down to the library and read a book to a patron, listen to someone read to you, visit a senior center and share a story — there are too many others to list.