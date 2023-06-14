STILL THERE. In September of 1814, U.S. soldiers at Baltimore’s Fort McHenry raised a huge American flag to celebrate a crucial victory over British forces during the War of 1812, which inspired Francis Scott Key to pen what would become the lyrics to our national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Today is the day we celebrate, honor and recognize the value, spirit and worth of the American Flag.
“And the rocket’s red glare, the bombs bursting in air/ Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there,” wrote Key, a 35-year-old lawyer and amateur poet witnessing the battle at Fort McHenry.
Continental Congress adopted the first U.S. national flag on June 14, 1777, featuring 13 red and white stripes but the number and arrangement of stars had changed over the years — as the number of states increased. The current flag with its iconic 13 red and white stripes now bears 50 stars and has remained this way since 1960.
Did you know that according to NationalToday.com there are currently six U.S. flags present on the surface of the moon — with the first being placed by Neil Armstrong in 1969. Another interesting fact about our flag concerns the placement of new stars — Did you know that a new star only appears on July 4 following a state’s admission into the Union?
For Flag Day today, pick up some strawberries, blueberries and marshmallows from the store this evening to create a festive holiday treat and enjoy your dessert while watching a documentary on the American Flag, to learn some new facts you might not have known.