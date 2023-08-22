SPIDERS: Yuck, right? Well, not always, and not for everyone.
But Farmers’ Almanac has tips for keeping the eight-legged creeps out of our homes.
The first tip is white vinegar. Mix equal parts vinegar and water in a spray bottle and spray around your home, concentrating on your kitchen and areas where bugs may be coming in.
While it’s harmless to humans, it contains acetic acid, which gives it a sour taste and odor, which spiders don’t like.
They don’t like citrus either. Having citrus fruits in a bowl on the counter in your kitchen is a great way to keep spiders out. Rubbing leftover citrus peels along windowsills and doorways will work, too.
Mint is another great natural pest repellent. Add peppermint essential oil to water in a spray bottle and spray all over one’s home. Crushed mint leaves in sachets in cupboards can help, as can planting mint leaves near entryways.
Diatomaceous earth repels spiders, and is non-toxic. You can sprinkle it around areas where you notice bugs, or add a tablespoon to a spray bottle of water. Shake it up well and spray it around the outside of one’s home where spiders are seen. Be careful not to inhale the dust, and make sure to buy food-grade diatomaceous earth.
Cedar blocks and chips will get rid of spiders and bugs, and add a woodsy scent to a home.
Horse chestnuts can drive spiders away. Place them on windowsills and along baseboards.
Remember, spiders like dust. Keeping one’s home clean, tidy and organized can make one’s home less inviting for arachnids.
Spiders are beneficial when they are outside.