SAFETY SAKE. Ghosts and ghouls take over towns this weekend. The following tips will keep them safe as they roam seeking treats and avoiding tricks.
The American Trauma Society, PA Division (ATSPA) and Safe Kids Pennsylvania teamed up to provide alternatives that might save a life.
“Trick-or-treating is a great way to celebrate Halloween and allow children to have some creative fun,” said ATSPA CEO, Krista Brands.
“However, according to Safe Kids Worldwide, children are twice as likely to be hit by a car and be killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year.”
Halloween costumes can increase the risk of injury to children.
- Use reflective tape, glow sticks — drivers can clearly see your child crossing streets
- Avoid baggy outfits and flowing cloaks — to prevent accidental falls, tripping
- Wear comfortable, securely tied shoes to avoid tripping
- Buy costumes labeled flame resistant, avoid costumes, props with sharp edges
- Unique costumes are recommended — easier to find in a crowd
It’s not just costumes that can present danger.
- Children should always have adults with them, adults check candy before it’s eaten
- Have a meeting place, in case of separation
- When passing out candy, have a non-food alternative in case of allergies
- House is well-lit for visitors, carry a flashlight to see in the dark
Drivers can also make it a safe and happy Halloween.
- Limit distractions, be aware of surroundings, pedestrians
- Take extra precautions during the early evening and night
- Drive slowly in neighborhoods, towns where kids may be trick-or-treating
“Some parents may choose to skip trick or treating all together,” said Jessica Ritter, Coordinator for Safe Kids PA “Here are a few safe alternatives for Halloween fun.”
- Decorate pumpkins and display them, decorate the yard or home
- Have a scavenger hunt for Halloween items, candy, or age-appropriate trinkets
- Have a costume contest with neighbors, family, and friends
- Have a movie marathon