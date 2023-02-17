ROBINS! Well, would you look at that? The date on the calendar clearly says it is February 17, but we don’t think the red-breasted birds are paying much attention to our calendars.
We looked and last year, the first sighting was reported by Carolyn Abbey of East Valley Road in Smethport on Feb. 22.
Abbey had called to let us know she saw a sign of spring — robins! “I’m here to tell you the robins are back,” she said. She saw two in her yard.
This year, Tim Cobb of Willow Creek called Thursday morning to report he had two robins in his yard. That is nearly a week earlier than last year.
No report of peepers yet, but we will take it — We’re certainly ready for spring!
And, as we are talking about spring, Easter is coming up.
A reminder from the Bradford Township zoning and code enforcement department, and other municipalities, “cute little chicks turn into big chickens. Your neighbors might not appreciate the chickens as much as you do.”
They caution residents to call their government officials to check the rules before setting up coops, “we know that the cost of eggs is pretty high right now, but we want all residents to be mindful of the ordinances.”
RTS will get back to sharing memories from Dr. Young and others soon. Keep sending them in, our readers love going back in time. Our email address is news@bradfordera.com