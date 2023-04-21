RECIPES: When is a salad not a salad? When it’s a Strawberry Pretzel Salad, according to Farmers Almanac.
Ingredients: 2 cups pretzels, crushed; 3 tablespoons brown sugar; 3/4 cup butter, melted
For the Filling: 12 ounces cream cheese, softened; 12 ounce tub of whipped topping, such as Cool Whip®, thawed; 1 cup white granulated sugar; Topping: 2 3-ounce packages of strawberry gelatin dessert, 2 cups water, boiling, 2 cups sliced strawberries, fresh or frozen, no sugar added
Prepare Crust: Place pretzels in a resealable bag, crush with rolling pin until a little bit coarse. Pour into a large bowl. Stir in brown sugar to coat the pretzels, and pour melted butter over the top, making sure to mix well.
Press crust mixture into a lightly greased 9×13 baking pan and bake for 8 to 10 minutes, or until it is lightly toasted and firm. Cool completely.
Beat cream cheese and sugar until mixture is smooth and creamy. Fold in whipped topping and spread mixture over the cooled crust, ensuring to cover the pretzel crust completely to seal out the gelatin layer. Allow cream cheese mixture to chill and set up in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes before adding the topping.
As the crust and filling are chilling, slice strawberries.
Dissolve the strawberry gelatin in the boiling water. When dissolved and it has reached room temperature, add the strawberries and coat completely in the liquid (note: if using frozen strawberries, reduce boiling water by 1/4 cup). Chill briefly for about 10 minutes until partially set but still runny.
Once the crust and filling are chilled, pour the strawberry topping over the cream cheese mixture and refrigerate until completely set, about 2 hours, or overnight.