RAINBOWS: We learned something new — and happy — and had to pass it along.
Depending on where you look, there are between 7 and 12 different types of rainbows!
Farmers’ Almanac explained seven types — multiple, double, supernumerary, circular, monochrome, moonbows and fogbows, also known as “ghost rainbows.”
Some of the descriptions seem self-explanatory, but we’re going to tell you anyway.
On rare occasions, more than one rainbow might be seen in the sky, but only on extremely rare occasions would it be more than three. The unlit band in between multiple rainbows is called “Alexander’s Band.”
Multiple rainbows are parallel to each other. Twin rainbows, on the other hand, share the same base but split further along the arch.
A supernumerary rainbow is extremely rare, and only occur “when falling water droplets are all nearly the same size and typically less than a millimeter across,” NASA says. The rainbows will look like waves. That would be neat to see!
Circular rainbows, which technically all rainbows are, can be seen from a high altitude, or on a smaller scale in your backyard from water misting from a hose.
Monochrome rainbows are a single color, and only happen at sunrise or sunset, and are almost always red.
Moonbows form when moonlight shines on water droplets. The colors aren’t as vivid because moonlight isn’t as bright as sunlight.
Fogbows are very rare. It’s sunlight and water droplets, but the sun needs to be at a low angle to the existing fog in the atmosphere. These are spotted in mornings or evenings, or from high points.
How many have you seen?