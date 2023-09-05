PUBLIC LANDS DAY: The National Environmental Education Foundation, an organization devoted to connecting the environment to everyday life and creating lifelong learning experiences, is celebrating the 30th Annual National Public Lands Day (NPLD).
NLPD is the nation’s largest one-day event designed to give people a chance to give back to the public lands they love by volunteering for a few hours on a variety of service projects that enhance both the park and the visitor experience.
Allegany State Park will celebrate NLPD, for the 18th year, and they invite the community to join in.
This year’s service event takes place Sept. 23 on the Red House side of the park. Organizers and park staff added there are numerous volunteer projects in the works. And there will be something for everyone to participate in.
To participate, pre-register by Sept. 19 by contacting the Environmental Education/Recreation Department at (716) 354-6232 or email Randall.abbott@parks.ny.gov. Walk-in volunteers will also be welcome the day of the event.
The day will start with check-in and registration from 9 to 9:30 a.m. at the Beehunter Picnic pavilion. Then it’s off to complete service projects from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. A picnic dinner at the Beehunter Picnic pavilion area will conclude the activities.
This event will be held rain or shine, and participants are reminded to come dressed for the weather, expecting to get dirty.
Use the above contact or check out Allegany State Park Facebook page for more information.
To learn more about National Public Lands Day go to www.neefusa.org/public-lands-day.