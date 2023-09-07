WE PROCRASTINATE. School has begun, everyone is racing here and there, and now there is barely time to breathe. Are the little things getting left by the wayside, not completed, piling up? Are you avoiding, stalling, procrastinating?
James Parker, a staff writer at The Atlantic, wrote “Ode to Procrastination,” where he describes the three stages of “It’s a negative state.”
“... My whole being is somehow involved in this nonproject: There’s a niggling in the brain, a whining in the body, some kind of invisible celestial countdown going on somewhere … Outwardly, I’m at ease: I’m pottering about, I’m picking up books and putting them down again, I’m chatting gaily on the phone, I’m eating tortilla chips. But inwardly, inwardly, I’m in violent Luciferian rebellion against the angels of adulthood, of responsibility, of unfreedom. I’m clenched, I’m sulfurous. I brood, with fiery pinions…
“That’s Phase One: clinically interesting, but no fun. Sloth, like every sin worth the name, disquiets me and divides me from myself … In Phase Two, you get busy … If you organize yourself skillfully, you can be productive and even sort of professional while not doing what you’re supposed to be doing.
“In Phase Three, it ends. It has to …So bring on the Red Bull, bring on the thrash metal, the freak-out and the perspiration … And now it’s over. You’ve emerged. You have been a weird little god, playing with Time. You’ve been Max von Sydow, playing chess with Death. And while you haven’t won, exactly, you haven’t lost, either. You’ve been flirting with finality … fiddling with foreclosure … testing yourself against the mystery of your own cessation.”
The full piece is available at https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2021/07/an-ode-to-procrastination/619018/