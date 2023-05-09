PRECIPITATION: If you had to guess where McKean County would fall on a list of “wettest counties in Pennsylvania,” where would you put us?
We thought of the seemingly endless days of snow, followed by rain and mud season, and figured we were pretty high on the list.
Nope.
According to Stacker, McKean County is 47th — near the bottom of the list. Granted, they picked the top 50 out of 67, but still that was eye-opening. Our five-year precipitation average was 47.70 inches; precipitation over the past year was 45.05 inches — the 77th rainiest year since 1895. Compared to the 1901 to 2000 average, precipitation was 1.72 inches above the norm.
The number one county was Monroe, with a five-year precipitation average of 58.37 inches. Over the past year, precipitation was 52.58 inches. Compared to the average of 1901 to 2000, Monroe County’s precipitation was 4.73 inches above the norm.
Elk County was ranked number 31, with a five-year precipitation average of 49.01 inches. Over the last year, precipitation was 45.01 inches. Compared to the average from 1901 to 2000, Elk County was 2.04 inches above the norm.
Cameron County was 42nd, with 48.07 inches of precipitation in a five-year average, 41.32 inches over the past year. Compared to the average of 1901 to 2000, precipitation was .10 inches above norm.
Potter County was not included in the list.
Warren County was at number 30, Erie County at number 33, Forest County number 37 and Clarion County number 38.