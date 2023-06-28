PLANT SAFETY. While adding a touch of greeny to your space can brighten the place and add beauty, certain plants can be toxic for cats and dogs. The Farmers’ Almanac recently released an article detailing the 30 most common houseplants which are toxic to your pets.
According to the article, there are over 700 indoor/ outdoor plants that contain toxic substances that are not safe for pets to ingest. Here is a list of the most common toxic houseplants to avoid, if you have pets:
Alocasia, otherwise known at Elephant’s Ear can cause irritation around the pets mouth, vomiting and drooling; Aloe causes cats and dogs to vomit, have diarrhea and other symptoms; Amaryllis causes stomach pain, drooling, tremors and vomiting; Asparagus Fern contains sapogenins, which causes dermatitis of the skin — the berries are what is poisonous; Begonias; Caladium; Mums, a common household plant in the fall, causes vomiting, diarrhea, hyper-salivation, loss of coordination and dermatitis; Easter Lilies have been known to cause kidney failure in cats; and the leaves of English Ivy can cause stomach pain, drooling, vomiting and diarrhea.
In addition to those above, Hyacinth causes tremors, severe vomiting and diarrhea; Indian Rubber plants cause loss of coordination, skin and mouth irritation and vomiting; Mauna Loa Peace Lilies cause burning of the mouth leading to drooling, difficulty swallowing and more; Tulips and Narcissus are common spring bulbs which cause oral irritation, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting and potential liver damage; and Philodendrons are known to cause burns to the mouth, excess salivation and trouble swallowing.
To view the article in entirety, visit https://www.farmersalmanac.com/.