PHENOLOGY. According to an article published by Penn State University, Phenology is the “study of the times when natural phenomena occur and observation of seasonal changes.” McKean County is showcasing signs of Phenology all around us — with blooming flowers, leaves budding, birds migrating back to our region.
Phenology is nature’s calendar. Nature is not the only element to pay attention to the actions of Phenology: farmers and gardeners use it to develop planting and harvesting schedules and also when to apply pesticides and fertilizers for best crop development; scientists study Phenology to better understand abundance and distribution of local animal species and their food sources, and more.
The article compiled a list of signs of Phenology which typically arrive during the months of March into April — so keep an eye out, and let us know here at ‘Round the Square what you have spotted in our area.
BIRDS: Flocks of red-winged blackbirds should have arrived in early March, joining the morning songs of robins at dusk and dawn. Pine and palm warblers are returning and the ruffed grouse and American woodcocks perform mating rituals during this time to find a mate.
MAMMALS: While bear cubs were born back in January they are just now beginning to learn to walk and explore the world around them, soon to leave their dens. Giving birth around this time of year are fishers, red foxes, opossums — while chipmunk mating is currently in full swing, as it is for woodchucks.
REPTILES/ AMPHIBIANS: If you reside near the woodline, you may have already noticed the sound of peepers. However, peepers are not the only ones singing at dusk. So do wood frogs, northern leopard frogs and American toads. Spotted salamanders also roam the forest at night in search of pools for breeding/ laying eggs.