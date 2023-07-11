PATROL KIDS. Were you one of these special youngsters with the incredible responsibility of keeping other kids safe? We heard from a former patrol kid who recognized the McKean County AAA Motor Club badge as what she wore while performing her duties.
“It was part of our sash,” said Jenny Young, a patrol kid from 1956 to 1958. “We were responsible for the school buses and helping kids cross the streets. We would get off the bus with a flag and everyone knew what to do when they saw us.” She said the group of patrols were from all the schools and were in sixth through eighth grade.
“In 8th grade, all the patrol kids, from all the schools, got to go to Washington, D.C.,” Young said. She thinks they took the train down to the capitol, and added, “I am trying to find the picture of all of us sitting on the steps of one of the monuments.” Young promised to share the picture if she finds it, but said there is another picture of a group of patrol kids on the wall in the Diner on Derrick City Road.
It just so happens that one of us here at The Era, was also a patrol kid at St. Bernard Elementary School from 1995 to 1997, who also recalls the bright orange sash and bus trip to Washington, D.C.
Young noticed the red and blue badge that appeared in a recent article and remembered it from her childhood. If you were a patrol kid, or if you have a memory of the McKean County Motor Club, pass it along to ‘Round the Square readers by sending an email to news@bradfordera.com or by calling (814) 362-6531.