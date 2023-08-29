PAPERS: We have some more to bring you from the old microfilm of the M’Kean Orbit, the Smethport-based newspaper that began in 1849.
Early on, this was offered regarding local politics: “G.W. Scofield is elected to the Legislature, in this district, by 370 majority. We trust Mr. Scofield will represent us with the credit and ability which his talents give us a right to expect. If he does, then we are sure this district will have no reason to feel ashamed of her representative.”
Well then. How interesting.
And this tidbit, from October of 1849, about snow.
“Tuesday morning, Oct. 30, we are getting a fine snow storm. The air is filled with the fleecy flakes. It is the first we have had this fall. It melts as fast as it falls, the ground being wet and muddy, after some thirty-six hours of almost steady rain. The water in our streams is rising and our lumbermen are beginning to talk of a flood.
“Fifteen minutes later, the clouds have passed away, and the bright sunbeam is dazzling our eyes. So change the scenes of mortal life. The darkest gloom, oft precedes the brightest and most joyous moments of our lives. Just as we are about to despair, a bright sunbeam of hope shines through the gloom, and dispels the darkness which hung in portentous blackness over our pathway. But ah, again the sky is overcast with clouds, and again the storm has darkened the air. Today is a fit emblem of the journey of life. Alternate joy and sorrow — the brightest hope and the darkest despair — like the sunshine and the storm, fill up our terrestrial voyage to the land where the sunbeams of glory are ever shining.”