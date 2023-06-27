CONTEST: Remember the photo contest for Pennsylvania Magazine?
Tom Powell from Coudersport took third place in the Town and Urban Life category. Images from that part of the contest will appear in the September/October issue of the magazine.
For next year’s contest, the three categories will be Legged Wildlife (mammals, insects, amphibians, etc., Overviews and Vistas (shots taken from high or from a vista) and Altered Images (artistic touches put to images). Entry forms will be in the January/February 2024 issue of the magazine and on its website in early January, so start thinking about what you might want to share.
——————————
ENTRIES: Interested in photography? Interested in the environment? Combine the two to enter the 2023 “Lens on Litter” photo contest. We’ve mentioned this before. It’s a statewide contest open to amateur photographers who snap unusual or eye-catching images of litter across the Commonwealth. The purpose is not to glorify litter, but to bring awareness to how litter threatens public health and safety, scenic beauty, property values, the environment and wildlife.
Photos must be taken in Pennsylvania by residents. Entries will be judged on six criteria: Anti-litter message, originality, photographic technique, quality of photo, originality of title and severity of the litter.
A top prize of $500 will be awarded in each of the two categories — adult and student (through grade 12). Four additional prizes will be awarded with second-place winners receiving $250 and third-place winners receiving $100 in each group.
The deadline is Oct. 31. Entries can be made online at prc.org
Remember, exposure leads to prevention!