OH, BRADFORD: We have another Bradford connection to share, this one for Katie Bradigan, who is the daughter of Mary and Larry Bradigan, who grew up and graduated from Bradford High school.
The news source “Women We Admire” named Katie to the list of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Ohio for 2022. She is number 22.
Katie is the head of global engagement for Defined Learning, the country’s leading authority for career-connected project-based learning. “In her role as Head of Global Engagement, Katie is responsible for designing and overseeing domestic and international strategy around educational stakeholder engagement. She frequently collaborates with state departments of education, federal and statewide elected officials, school district leadership and industry and community partners. Having traveled to over 60 countries, visited schools on nearly every continent, and lived all around the world, Katie has dedicated her life to the field of education, leveraging her talents to ensure that EVERY student has equitable access to the opportunity for a meaningful future. Katie tirelessly embraces the core belief that talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not,” the article stated.
“Through her 15 years of executive leadership spearheading prominent educational change movements, Katie humbly serves a strategic advisor to senior leaders in some of the world’s most well-known organizations and is on the Board of Directors for one of the largest teacher communities in the United States.”
Prior to her position at Defined Learning, she worked at McGraw-Hill Education and Discovery Education. She began her career in politics. She is an alumnus of Ohio State University.
As an interesting aside, her father, Lawrence, in 2012, appeared on The Price Is Right, where he gave a shout out to all the people in “beautiful Bradford, Pennsylvania.”