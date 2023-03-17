NORTHERN LIGHTS. One of the Era’s reporters went on vacation recently — to Iceland.
The search for the merry dancers of many colors was not what was expected — at least not at first.
On a bitterly cold and windy night, the bus took the group of tourists out to a dark field after the boat excursion was postponed due to rough seas. The guide had everyone disembark and said, “happy hunting,” without any description or instructions for what to look for in the clear night sky.
Several of us stood, frozen in the wind, looked up at the stars and got back on the bus. Others snapped pictures of the sky with nothing but darkness on their screens. Then, someone yelled out, “I found it.”
Everyone on the bus hurried out with their cameras to try to get a glimpse. The naked eye could not see a thing. The pictures showed a thin green line across the horizon with a black sky above and below.
The next night, the boat rides resumed. All the tourists from the night before, on a much warmer night, with cameras in hand, for the sail out to the middle of the sea. And then, wisps of what could have been clouds began to peek from behind a mountain in the distance — wider and wider — the streams began to dance with colors visible even without a camera.
The next night, the lights were right outside the hotel, in the capital city of Reykjavík.
