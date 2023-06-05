RTS: MOTOR CLUB

MOTOR CLUB badge found in an attic way across the Atlantic Ocean has sparked some interest for a man recently.
We received an email from a gentleman looking for more information about the McKean County Motor Club, and we knew just who to reach out to — our Round the Square readers, of course.
John Allen reached out from England. He found the badge about 10 years ago while refurbishing a Georgian Rectory in the United Kingdom. He said it was one of a collection of 14 other badges.
This one is approximately five by four inches and finished in red and blue enamel. Allen thinks it was from the 1940s or 50s.
Unfortunately, we could not meet his request to get back to him before he took the collection to the BBC version of the “Antiques Roadshow.” Though he did email back to say that the judge who viewed his collection said that the badge from McKean County was his favorite.
So, readers, what do you know about car badges in general and this particular one specifically? We would like to send our new reader a little more information as soon as possible. Email the newsroom, with MOTOR CLUB BADGE in the subject line, if you have any information to share. News@bradfordera.com